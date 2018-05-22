CUSportsNation.com

Colorado football's class of 2018 will be enrolling into school this summer ahead of the football season this fall. We chatted with four of CU's 2018 signees to get insight on the coaching staff and their fellow recruits. MORE: Meet the 2019 commits | Colorado football recruiting nuggets

Deion Smith

1. Who would you say was your closest friend of the 2018 signees? Why?

OL Josh Jynes: "We are all pretty close. We have group chats and all get along cool." DB Hasaan Hypolite: "Josh Jynes because we some Texas boys." QB Blake Stenstrom: "Frank Fillip. We hit it off on the official visit and decided to room together this upcoming year." RB Deion Smith: "Jarek Broussard because we just think the same to be honest. Lots of things in common and we both Texas boys!"

2. Who was the most funny coach during the recruiting process?

Jynes: "Coach Hagan." Hypolite: "Never joked around with any coaches." Stenstrom: "Coach Chev was definitely the funniest coach." Smith: "My coach, coach Hagan."

3. Which coach was the most chatty during your conversations with him?

Hypolite: "Coach MacIntyre -- he is in love with defensive backs, so those conversations about technique get detailed." Stenstrom: "Coach Da Prato was the most chatty." Smith: "Coach Hagan."

4. Which of the signees are you excited about competing the most with? Why?

Jynes: "Israel Antwine. He's a beast." Hypolite: "Myself. Not to sound cocky, I just know there isn’t a human walking this earth that can compete with me harder than I compete with myself." Stenstrom: "As the only quarterback there is no other signee to compete with, but I’m excited about competing with the QB’s already on campus." Smith: "Hasaan Hypolite, because of his size, speed, and just the matchup."

5. Who talks the most trash of the signees?

Jynes: "Definitely Deion Smith." Hypolite: "Me and Josh Jynes -- we always let it be known that Texas is where real football is played." Stenstrom: "Dimitri Stanley." Smith: "Daniel Arias for sure!"

6. Describe Mike MacIntyre in one word.

Jynes: "Energetic." Hypolite: "Business." Stenstrom: "Mikealicious." Smith: "Humanitarian."

7. What makes you the most excited about getting to Colorado?

Jynes: "Everything." Hypolite: "One step closer to being able to tell my mom to quit her job." Stenstrom: "Watching the spring game got me very excited to play college football." Smith: "The opportunity to play and compete in the Pac-12."

8. Which Pac-12 team are you looking forward to playing the most? Why?