CUSportsNation - Parquet and Walton have potential to be 'x-factors' for Colorado in 2020-21

Tad Boyle likes to use the phrase 'x-factor' when describing the impact his players can have for the Buffs if they are on their game.

With the extent of this year's team's success handcuffed in some senses to the ability of CU's younger depth — namely Keeshawn Barthelemy and the three true freshmen on roster — increased pressure will be on Colorado's veterans to be stalwart in their roles and contributions.

Junior guard Eli Parquet comes to mind as a vet who has seen extended time in the past but still has room to up his game.

Boyle in the past has crowned him the team's most effective perimeter defender and it should go without saying that Parquet's defensive credentials are well in order.However, it's on offense where Parquet could use a boost.

Parquet was named by his teammates CU's Most Improved Player at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign, in which he averaged just south of three points and 12 minutes per game.

That said, during the final month or so of the season, Parquet's minutes per game were closer to 20.

Heading into this year, Boyle says he could see Parquet becoming more of a regular offensive threat for the team.

“Eli has worked as hard on his jump shot as any player we’ve had over this last offseason," Boyle said. "He’s gotten a lot of reps up, his release looks really good...looking at our stats in practice and the way he’s shooting the ball, he is shooting it in a position where we want him to take open shots and he’s capable of making open shots. I believe that."

But Boyle still wants Parquet to be top-notch defensively and bolster McKinley Wright IV, whose defense Boyle has long believed to be underrated and under-appreciated, on the perimeter and in general.

"What I want Eli to really, really dial into, is that — what this team needs on the perimeter — we’ve got McKinley Wright, who I’d consider a defensive stopper," Boyle said. "But we need a second defensive stopper."

"Is that going to be Keeshawn? Is it going to be Eli? Is it going to be one of the younger guys, D’Shawn (Schwartz), Maddox (Daniels)? I think Eli has the ability to be that lockdown defender and a guy that can make open shots and make a play off the bounce. We know how athletic he is but defensively, he can be a game-changer if he chooses to be.”