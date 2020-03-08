The Buffaloes, seeded No. 6 in this year's tourney, are now set to face 11th-seeded Washington State in the first round on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:30 p.m. MST.

With Saturday's OT loss on the road at Utah, the Buffaloes shot themselves in the foot one final time during the regular season and failed to capitalize on an opportunity to secure a top-four finish in the Pac-12 Conference as well as a first-round bye in the upcoming league tournament in Lac Vegas.

The bracket for the 2020 #Pac12Hoops Tournament at @TMobileArena is set, with regular-season outright and defending tourney champion @OregonMBB earning the No. 1 seed! Details: https://t.co/oG279G9wmJ … Tix: https://t.co/smMjhuENXd pic.twitter.com/5SbYfWiOEh

The Buffs (21-10, 10-8 Pac-12) took down Washington State on Jan. 23 in Boulder, 78-56. Colorado had four players score in the double digits and senior forward Lucas Siewert led the team with 16 points.

Wazzu (15-16, 6-12 Pac-12) lost six of its seven final regular season games, joining the Buffs (who dropped their final four games) on the note of Pac-12 teams trending downward as the regular season came to an end.



Waiting for the Buffaloes if they win Wednesday's game is a matchup with No. 3 seed Arizona State on Thursday. Colorado swept the Sun Devils in the pair of regular season meetings, first in Shanghai on Nov. 8 and later in Tempe on Jan. 16.

In other words, the Buffs went 3-0 on the year against the two teams making up their early path within the tournament.

If Colorado can indeed take down the Cougars and then ASU, they will then face either Cal, Stanford or the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins, who take on the winner of Wednesday's Cal vs. Stanford first-round game on Thursday.

Last year, the Buffaloes advanced to the tournament semifinals, where they were narrowly defeated by Washington, 66-61.

The Buffs and Cougs tip-off at 9:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

