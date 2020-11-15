CUSportsNation - Pac-12 cancels CU's Nov. 21 home game against Arizona State

Due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 among the Arizona State Sun Devils, with head coach Herm Edwards among the players and staff that tested positive, the Pac-12 opted to cancel those upcoming Saturday's game between Colorado and ASU in an announcement on Sunday afternoon.

The Pac-12 released the following statement:

“The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Arizona State University, cancelled the Arizona State at Colorado football game scheduled for November 21. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

“The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

Buffs athletic director Rick George did speculate about the possibility of the Buffs finding another opponent for this upcoming weekend.

“We will look at any and all options about us being able to play this weekend,” George said. “It’s too early right now to gauge everything, the conference did pair UCLA and Cal today on very short notice, so we’ll have to see what transpires day-to-day around the league.”

For head coach Karl Dorrell, while the news was doubtless disappointing, it came hardly as a surprise.

So far, the Pac-12 has canceled a total of five games due to COVID-related reasons, with Arizona at Utah and Washington at Cal contests called off before the first Saturday of the season even arrived.

“We’ve been real fortunate about keeping our players healthy through camp and so far during the first couple of weeks," Dorrell said. “We have known all along that this has been a real possibility and it’s something that is out of our control. It’s literally a week-by-week deal and we’ll continue to move forward.”

As of right now, the Buffs won't be playing this upcoming weekend, but as George said, efforts will be made to change that.

This story will be updated with respect to Colorado finding another opponent for this upcoming weekend as more details come to light.