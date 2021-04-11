CUSportsNation - Over a dozen prospects have lined up June OVs with the Buffaloes

Over a dozen prospects have lined up June OVs with the Buffaloes
While everything below hinges on the NCAA-imposed recruiting dead period (which currently runs through May 31) being lifted, a total of 14 Class of 2022 prospects plan to take official visits at Colorado, including three of CU's 2022 verbal commits.
Colorado commits who will visit in June:
Dixson: (June 14-16)
Madden: (June 11-13)
Mills (June 4-6)
Colorado targets planning to visit in June:
Wiggins: (June 25-27)
Finkley: (June 11-13)
Gatson: (June 18-20)
Willie: (June 11-13)
Kawecki: (June 11-13)
Kerry: (June 25-27)
Scott: (June 4-6)
Conley: (June 1-3)
Lewis: (June 4-6)
Maikkula: (June 18-20)
Nabors: (June 4-6)