CUSportsNation - Over a dozen prospects have lined up June OVs with the Buffaloes

Over a dozen prospects have lined up June OVs with the Buffaloes

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
While everything below hinges on the NCAA-imposed recruiting dead period (which currently runs through May 31) being lifted, a total of 14 Class of 2022 prospects plan to take official visits at Colorado, including three of CU's 2022 verbal commits.

Four-star defensive tackle Justice Finkley is one of over a dozen 2022 recruits planning to visit CU in the month of June (Rivals.com)

Colorado commits who will visit in June:

Dixson: (June 14-16)

Madden: (June 11-13)

Mills (June 4-6)

Colorado targets planning to visit in June:

Wiggins: (June 25-27)

Finkley: (June 11-13)

Gatson: (June 18-20)

Willie: (June 11-13)

Kawecki: (June 11-13)

Kerry: (June 25-27)

Scott: (June 4-6)

Conley: (June 1-3)

Lewis: (June 4-6)

Maikkula: (June 18-20)

Nabors: (June 4-6)

