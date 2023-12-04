The start of the early signing period is just over two weeks away, and that means it is crunch time for recruits who want to arrive on a college campus at the midway point of the school year. Offensive tackle prospect Jac'Qawn McRoy is one of those prospects, and that is why he committed before his senior season at Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Alabama).

Oregon beat out a host of other programs for his pledge back in July after he made visits to see the Ducks along with Kentucky, Arkansas and Ole Miss in June.

However, after getting a chance to watch the season play out and seeing the clear need for players at his position, the 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive tackle recruit decided to take an official visit to Colorado over the weekend.

The Ducks are going through some staff restructuring on the offensive side of the ball, but McRoy was pleased with his decision to visit Boulder and learn more about how he could fit into the program should he flip his decision in the coming weeks.

"It was definitely like 15-20 degrees out there and snowing," McRoy said. "But, it was actually pretty cool. I went up on the mountain and we went laser tagging. Sat back and talked with Coach Prime for a while, and really just had an all-around good time."

Colorado was never part of McRoy's top group when originally going through his recruitment before picking the Ducks. However, having a chance to watch the team during the season, in addition to conversations with director of recruiting Darrius Darden-Box, helped the high three-star offensive tackle to see that there is a path to early playing time with the Buffs.

That is something he is seeking, and that has played a pivotal role in CU becoming a contender going into National Signing Day.