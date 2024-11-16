Opposing View: Getting to know Utah with UteNation

Colorado is looking to flip the script on a Utah team that has gotten the better of it seven consecutive times dating back to 2016. However, this is a banged-up Utes squad that will have to slow down the red-hot Buffs who are steamrolling through conference play.

Colorado (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) is three wins away from a trip to the Big 12 Championship, so its focus should be at an all-time high. The Utes will have a lot to overcome in this one if they want to pull off the upset.

Before the game, we checked in with Alex Markham of UteNation to get an inside look at what Utah (4-5, 1-5) is going to bring to the table on Saturday.