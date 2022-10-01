As Colorado looks to end its winless start to the season -- or at least provide some hope that it could eventually breakthrough -- we reached out to GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison for perspective from the other side of the matchup Saturday with Arizona.

Here are our questions and his insights:

1. How has Jedd Fisch taken a 1-11 team and started the season 2-2 while becoming more competitive, and did you expect this type of start from Arizona?

Hutchison: "I think the biggest reason for the quick turnaround from last season is the offensive additions through the transfer portal, mainly Jayden de Laura and Jacob Cowing. Plus, the Wildcats landed the No. 21 recruiting class according to Rivals and that has brought much-needed depth to the program that it hasn't had in a long time. Last season, Arizona had some decent starters but when they got tired they were getting replaced with players that weren't ready to play or were walk-ons. With the additions the Wildcats made this offseason and being there all throughout both spring and training camp, it became clear that this is the most talent Arizona has had since the early Rich Rodriguez era. I picked UA to finish the regular season going 6-6 and making its first bowl game since the 2017 season."

2. What does Jayden de Laura bring to the table at QB?

Hutchison: "When de Laura came to Arizona, he was known as a dual-threat quarterback that had never played under center in his whole football career. So, many questioned if he would fit into the pro-style system that Fisch runs. Well, he has answered those questions and then some. De Laura was exactly what the doctor ordered to fix Arizona's quarterback issues, and he has looked the part of the All-Pac-12 performer he was at WSU. When the Wildcats landed him, they went from a below average program to one that is a bowl contender -- that's how much of an impact he has already had."