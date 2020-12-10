CUSportsNation - On-field bond between Wells and Landman strengthened by personal friendship

As the 2020 season has gone on and the Buffaloes (4-0) enter their final regular season game against Utah (1-2) with a Pac-12 title on the line, the team has without doubt been blossoming defensively. After shaky finishes against UCLA and Stanford, in which the defense allowed 48 and 32 points, Colorado has allowed a combined 23 points over its last two games. While credit for that should certainly be received by the entirety of CU's defensive 11, linebackers Nate Landman and Carson Wells have both been particularly stalwart of late.

Nate Landman and Carson Wells tackle Utah's Armand Shyne during a Nov. 17, 2018 game at Folsom Field (Courtesy of Colorado athletics)

Landman is well on pace to lead Colorado in tackles for the third straight year. His 54 tackles are currently double that of safety Derrion Rakestraw and Wells, who both have 27 apiece, while Landman also has a team-high four sacks. Further solidifying Landman's credentials as a Butkus Award semifinalist and one of the top inside linebackers in the nation are his four tackles for loss and team-high 12 third down stops. In his senior season with Colorado, Landman's development throughout college — that of a team leader and key on-field asset — has been on full display. "He’s really trying to execute the defense the way we want him to," said defensive coordinator Tyson Summers. "His role is ultimately (one of) dynamic leadership. I think that’s where he brings so much confidence to the rest of our defense with his communication skills." One area in particular in which the Buffs appear to be getting increasingly effective has been pressuring enemy quarterbacks. Colorado managed just a lone sack per game against UCLA and Stanford, but notched four vs. San Diego State and five against Arizona this past weekend. The way Landman put it, nothing has changed or been tweaked from a schematic standpoint, but individual players are managing to complete their assignments more efficiently as the year's gone on. “We were blitzing in the first couple games but I just think we’re executing them better," Landman said. "I think we’re expanding on our potential as the weeks go on — getting better in practice and taking practice more seriously. The call menu has stayed the same. It’s changed a little bit but we’re just executing, playing to our ability and getting better each week." "I see Carson Wells as a prime example. Isaiah Lewis, Mustafa (Johnson), Terrance Lang — guys like that are making constant plays each week. They’re getting better and better as the weeks go on.”

Junior OLB Carson Wells leads Colorado with seven tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead in quarterback pressures with five. (Ralph Fresco / Getty Images)

As Landman alluded to, Wells undoubtedly is having a terrific season. Out of his 27 tackles, seven have been for loss, a team-high and he's also racked up 3.5 sacks as well as five quarterback pressures, which is tied with fellow OLB Joshka Gustav for the team lead. Wells has additionally proved to be increasingly proficient in coverage, as his four pass breakups are tied for second on the defense. With Landman and Wells forging a potent on-field partnership that's played a major role in the Buffs' overall defensive success over the past few weeks, the fact that they are roommates and close friends has further enhanced their rapport on the gridiron. Back in March, when the intensifying COVID pandemic wound up causing the dispersal of many of Colorado's football players back to their respective homes across the country, Wells retreated to his family farm in Bushnell, Florida. His dad kept him hard at work hauling lumber and transporting cattle, but when he and Landman eventually reunited in Boulder, the two of them worked out together often on their own time. "We’ve (lived) together like three years," Wells said. "This whole quarantine — obviously, when I went home (to Florida) I worked out with my dad — but once we got back, (Nate and I) would do workouts with (director of strength & conditioning coach) Drew (Wilson) and then we had a field across from our house where we’d do extra work. I feel like that’s really paying off.” With Landman and Wells currently in either first or second place among Colorado defense in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, it's easy to see how their on-field relationship has in part been shaped by their friendship off the field. As they were first getting to know each other, Landman and Wells found that they were similar in their approach to the game and desire to get better. “We came in together, we were in the same dorm throughout freshman year and we really connected then," Landman said. "As practice went on and workouts went on, we were guys who were both hard workers and we kind of fed off each other and competed during those workouts. That led to our friendship blossoming and being what it is now. Being roommates has solidified our friendship and playing with him is amazing.”

Nate Landman moments before blitzing Arizona quarterback Will Plummer (Ralph Fresco / Getty Images)