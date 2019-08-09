Blending returning talent, outside help via a JUCO transfer, and guys who saw limited action in 2018 but could be poised for breakout years in 2019, Colorado's outside linebackers understand the expectations set before them from Mel Tucker and position coach Brian Michalowski. Accountability among the players is starting to become a more regular occurrence now over a week into fall camp.

Colorado OLB Jacob Callier at practice this week. (CUBuffs.com) (CUBuffs.com)

There's been one consistent goal among Tucker's position group coaches this fall camp: develop enough depth so that there can be an effective rotation of capable players during games. The Buffs are working hard to set themselves up to be more rounded out on the depth chart. “You want depth," said inside linebackers coach Ross Els. "You want to rotate guys and you want guys fresh. But in order to do that, we have to have enough people that we trust enough that have shown it on the practice field that they can do it. The last couple years we haven’t had that." Hopefully by the end of camp and in time for Colorado State on August 30, that'll change. For Colorado's OLBs, pieces of a puzzle are there — guys like Jacob Callier, Alex Tchangam, and Nu'umotu Falo who all saw limited action last year, are capable of developing into weapons capable of giving good minutes on the field. CU's ability to do so is of much import, especially within the scheme of the OLBs themselves. "I want a room of interchangeable parts," Michalowski said. "I want guys that compete and push each other to get better. Guys that are raising each other up so that when one of us succeeds, we all succeed, just to create as much chemistry in the room."

Alex Tchangam celebrates a sack of OSU's Jack Colletto. Oct. 27, 2018. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)