Colorado's OLBs look to better each other via competition for playing time
Blending returning talent, outside help via a JUCO transfer, and guys who saw limited action in 2018 but could be poised for breakout years in 2019, Colorado's outside linebackers understand the expectations set before them from Mel Tucker and position coach Brian Michalowski. Accountability among the players is starting to become a more regular occurrence now over a week into fall camp.
There's been one consistent goal among Tucker's position group coaches this fall camp: develop enough depth so that there can be an effective rotation of capable players during games. The Buffs are working hard to set themselves up to be more rounded out on the depth chart.
“You want depth," said inside linebackers coach Ross Els. "You want to rotate guys and you want guys fresh. But in order to do that, we have to have enough people that we trust enough that have shown it on the practice field that they can do it. The last couple years we haven’t had that."
Hopefully by the end of camp and in time for Colorado State on August 30, that'll change. For Colorado's OLBs, pieces of a puzzle are there — guys like Jacob Callier, Alex Tchangam, and Nu'umotu Falo who all saw limited action last year, are capable of developing into weapons capable of giving good minutes on the field. CU's ability to do so is of much import, especially within the scheme of the OLBs themselves.
"I want a room of interchangeable parts," Michalowski said. "I want guys that compete and push each other to get better. Guys that are raising each other up so that when one of us succeeds, we all succeed, just to create as much chemistry in the room."
Leading this position group is sophomore Carson Wells, who comes off an impressive 2018 season.
For him to crack into the defensive lineup last year as a young player says something about his make up," Michalowski said. "He’s a competitor, he’s very smart, he understands adjustments, he’s becoming a better leader, and when it comes back to what it takes to be great, he is really consistent."
Jamar Montgomery, a JUCO transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas, where last year he led the team with six sacks.
Now, he'll look to join the equation at Colorado and compete for minutes. Wells and Falo have been seeing the most reps with the first team this summer. Expect Wells to be locked in and for Falo, the opposite OLB spot seems like his to lose, although consider that tentative and not concrete.
The addition of Montgomery certainly is fostering more competition within the position group. For coaches and fans alike, more the merrier should be the correct mentality. More guys fighting for spots and time on the field is a welcomed happening.
"I want competition," Michalowski said. "We’re going to have a lot of different personal packages. Some guys are going to have some strengths in areas where others have other strengths. [I] really emphasize versatility [so] everyone has an opportunity to showcase their talents.”
"Leadership starts with individuals picking someone else up — taking someone else and raising them up. Some guys don’t know necessarily how to lead but the easiest way is to start with the guy next to you and raise his standard."