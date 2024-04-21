Colorado continued to bolster its defensive line depth Sunday when transfer defensive lineman Rayyan Buell announced his decision to join the Buffs next fall.

Buell was very productive last season for Ohio in the MAC, tallying 4.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 13 games for the Bobcats, and he will add another productive piece to the interior of the Buffs’ defensive line. For his career, Buell has tallied 6.5 sacks and 14.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Buell is listed at 6-foot-3, 277 pounds.

Colorado added several pieces up front during the first transfer portal window, but have lost a lot of depth in the front four over the past few days, including Chazz Wallace, Devee Harris, and Khairi Manns.

Rivals ranks Buell as a three-star transfer, and he slots in as the 238th-rated player in the portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining after playing his first two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College before heading to Ohio for the last two. He was originally committed to Rutgers as a two-star recruit in the class of 2019.

Buell’s pledge comes on the heels of Pitt transfer DE Dayon Hayes’ commitment earlier in the day, giving the Buffs a pair of proven defensive linemen to add to the room. Deion Sanders has maintained that the Buffs will be adding depth throughout their roster over the next few weeks, and that started along the defensive line Sunday.