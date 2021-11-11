Official visit to Colorado solidifies Simeon Harris' commitment

Class of 2022 cornerback Simeon Harris is a solid personification of how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the recruitment of countless players across the country.

As a junior at Benicia (California) High School, Harris only played in two games due to COVID-19 restrictions and as a result, with minimal film to provide for college coaches, he only reeled in a handful of offers.

He ultimately committed to Fresno State this past February, but a summer trip to Boulder to attend a camp, which led to him being offered by Colorado, changed his mind and he promptly flipped his pledge to the Buffaloes.

With his commitment to CU a few months in the past, Harris recently took his official visit to Boulder last weekend along with some family members.

While he got a taste of Colorado in general, CU's campus and the city of Boulder, his official visit provided him with a far more immersive experience, one that offered a legitimate peek at what his life as a student-athlete will be like.

Needless to say, he was not disappointed. A few days in Boulder did much to solidify his verbal commitment to the Buffs.

“It was amazing," he said. "It left me lost for words, for sure, going out there, meeting the coaches, being with my family and getting the full experience of Boulder and going to a game and everything — it was a great experience that I’ll never forget."

"The whole experience didn’t give me any negative thoughts about my decision. Everything was positive.”