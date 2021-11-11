Official visit to Colorado solidifies Simeon Harris' commitment
Class of 2022 cornerback Simeon Harris is a solid personification of how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the recruitment of countless players across the country.
As a junior at Benicia (California) High School, Harris only played in two games due to COVID-19 restrictions and as a result, with minimal film to provide for college coaches, he only reeled in a handful of offers.
He ultimately committed to Fresno State this past February, but a summer trip to Boulder to attend a camp, which led to him being offered by Colorado, changed his mind and he promptly flipped his pledge to the Buffaloes.
With his commitment to CU a few months in the past, Harris recently took his official visit to Boulder last weekend along with some family members.
While he got a taste of Colorado in general, CU's campus and the city of Boulder, his official visit provided him with a far more immersive experience, one that offered a legitimate peek at what his life as a student-athlete will be like.
Needless to say, he was not disappointed. A few days in Boulder did much to solidify his verbal commitment to the Buffs.
“It was amazing," he said. "It left me lost for words, for sure, going out there, meeting the coaches, being with my family and getting the full experience of Boulder and going to a game and everything — it was a great experience that I’ll never forget."
"The whole experience didn’t give me any negative thoughts about my decision. Everything was positive.”
Junior safety Isaiah Lewis served as Harris' player-host, showing him around campus as well as providing insight into what things are like being a football player at Colorado.
This season at Benicia, Harris has shined on both sides of the ball, as he also plays wide receiver in addition to defensive back.
Offensively, he has caught 39 passes for 602 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Panthers in every category. As a defensive back, he's got 40 tackles as well as two picks and four passes defended.
Harris said that he's playing with a chip on his shoulder this year and aims to "leave no doubt in the other team’s coach’s mind that I was the best player on the field."
For Harris, whose other offers besides Fresno State and the Buffs came from Air Force, Colorado State and Utah State, proving that he belongs at the Power Five level is a major goal of his every time he steps on the gridiron.
"I want to show why I’m a Colorado commit," he said. "When you play against teams, and a lot of their dudes don’t have offers, and they want offers, they want to know why I have offers that I have and why I’m committed to a Pac-12 school."
"I just got to show them that it’s not just a post on Twitter — it’s really real.”
When asked how firm he is with the Buffs, Harris replied, "100%."
"Ain’t no turning back now," Harris said. "I don’t think about leaving. I’m still locked in with (Colorado) and everything. I’m just ready to get out there this summer.”