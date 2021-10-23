Offensive line shaky again in 26-3 loss to California

Any hope that last weekend’s 34-0 win over Arizona was evidence of the Buffaloes finding a groove in 2021 was quickly washed away by another pitiful offensive showing on the road Saturday at Cal Berkeley.

CU managed a measly 104 yards of total offense in its 26-3 loss to the Bears, punting on seven of its 11 offensive drives, the longest of which advanced only 25 yards downfield.

The Buffs embarked on a lone drive that lasted more than three minutes against Cal.

Statistically speaking, Saturday was the second-worst offensive performance Colorado has had this season, surpassed in haplessness only by the beatdown at the hands of Minnesota in week three, a game in which CU racked up 63 yards in total on the day.

Brendon Lewis was under constant pressure, as Colorado’s offensive line allowed a season-high six sacks.

The Buffaloes’ tailback trio of Jarek Broussard, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith ran the ball 19 times for 44 yards.

For Karl Dorrell, the lackluster play of CU’s offensive line continues to be befuddling.

“Can’t quite put a finger on it,” he said. “I’m trying to figure that out and we’re going to have to really look at that to see what's going on there...We’ve got to go back, really analyze what our issues are and try to get those fixed in a hurry.”

While Lewis seemed to take a few steps back from his very competent performance last weekend against Arizona, with a fourth quarter interception being in part the result of him staring down wide receiver Daniel Arias before launching the ball, he was far from the primary reason for CU's woes.

"It’s not necessarily Brendon himself — we didn’t protect him as well as we’ve done like the week prior," Dorrell said. "We didn’t run the ball as well as we’ve done. Sometimes it looks like it’s bad quarterback play but it really isn’t."

Troubling for the Buffaloes is that of their offensive line (Kary Kutsch, Colby Pursell, Frank Fillip, Jake Wiley and Casey Roddick), all have experience as starters save for Wiley.

Perhaps more troubling is that Dorrell didn't exactly sound confident in terms of how to get things corrected.

"We have had some issues upfront and I figured that at this point in time, we should have some of those things cleared up but apparently we’re still struggling with doing some things," he said after the loss.