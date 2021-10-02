O-line shaky in loss to USC, Brendon Lewis sacked a season-high five times

It doesn't take some sort of super genius to deduce that Colorado's four-game losing streak and lackluster offensive output to date this season is the result of multiple issues plaguing the team simultaneously.

Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has received his fair share of venom from greater Buff Nation, and he is far from sinless with respect to the Buffaloes' inability to display any sort of efficiency on offense.

Colorado has not eclipsed 300 yards of total offense yet against an FBS opponent this season and following a 30-0 loss at the hands of Minnesota a few weeks back — the first shutout CU has suffered at Folsom Field since 2012 — it has averaged a measly 13.5 points per game.

The Buffs' offensive struggles are at this point undoubtedly becoming a tiresome story line, yet it is exactly that which defines the team's identity as CU heads into week six.

While Lewis hasn't put up eye-popping numbers and Jarek Broussard has far from done anything akin to his dominating, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year-winning 2020 campaign, Colorado's offensive line has looked shaky at best through five games.

In the last three games alone, it has allowed 12 sacks of Lewis — three vs. Minnesota, four against ASU and on Saturday, a whopping five to the Trojans.

Considering that USC entered Saturday's game in Boulder ranked last in the Pac-12 in sacks makes the Buffs' offensive line's performance all the more alarming.

As Karl Dorrell noted in his postgame press conference, the Buffaloes aren't exactly starting a five-man unit full of greenhorns and freshmen.

Colorado started the same group of five o-linemen against USC that it did last weekend at Arizona State, with (from left to right) Jake Wiley, Kary Kutsch, Colby Pursell, Casey Roddick and Frank Fillip getting the nod.