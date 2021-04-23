CUSportsNation - Notes & quotes following CU's third scrimmage of the spring

Friday's scrimmage in Boulder — the Buffaloes' third of a total of four they'll conduct this spring — was closed to the media, but be that as it may, a postgame Zoom session with Karl Dorrell provided some sense of how it all went down. Below are some notes, quotes and highlights from Friday's action.

Offensively, Dorrell opted to go for more of a situational feel: two-minute sequences and also something drawn up to simulate a sort of desperation situation where the offense was approaching scoring position but was in need of seven points. In total, Colorado ran roughly 60-65 plays, per Dorrell. “We did some two-minute (situations) today and some optional stuff which I’d say (was) ‘last-minute offense,’ which, we put (the offense) in a scenario with 40 seconds left, the offense had no timeouts and they were on the 35-yard line but they needed a touchdown," Dorrell said. "The defense held them in that situation out of a touchdown. I think the defense was a little bit better and ahead on that.” Dorrell revealed that there was a total of three interceptions recorded by the defense Friday, one by freshman corner Tyrin Taylor, grad transfer ILB Robert Barnes and junior ILB Jon Van Diest. Colorado's second-year head coach mentioned earlier this spring that in his experience, usually the defense is firing on all cylinders to a higher degree than the offense in spring. The way he described CU's third scrimmage of the spring Friday evening seemed to allude to just that, with the offense —specifically the quarterbacks — performing in a manner that wasn't exactly anything to write home about.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ltTWd0UjFoWFdRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=