Spring Awards announced early

Due to a slightly unusual spring schedule for the Buffaloes, the Colorado coaching staff voted on the spring awards with four practices remaining in camp. Here are the winners. Eddie Crowder Award (Outstanding Leadership) - ILB Rick Gamboa & OT Josh Kaiser Fred Casotti Award (Most Improved Offensive Back) - TB Alex Fontenot Dan Stavely Award (Moste Improved Offensive Receiver) - WR Laviska Shenault Joe Romig Award (Most Improved OL) - OT Aaron Haigler & OG Brett Tonz Ron Scott Award (Most Improved DL) - DE Chris Mulumba Greg Biekert Award (Most Improved LB) - ILB Akil Jones Hale Irwin Award (Most Improved DB) - CB Chris Miller Bill McCartney Award (Most Improved Specialist) - SN J.T. Bale John Wooten Award (Outstanding Work Ethic) - OL Colby Pursell Dick Anderson Award (Outstanding Toughness) - ILB Nate Landman Jim Hansen Award (Outstanding Academics) - DL Jase Franke



SR Chris Mulumba was named Most Improved Defensive Lineman this spring. CUBuffs.com

Montez still dealing with ups and downs

The first couple drives looked great for Steven Montez. The junior quarterback is the likely starter for Colorado when they take on in-state rival Colorado State on August 31 and is expected to make significant strides in the 2018 season. He made several really good throws early, including a perfectly placed ball to sophomore Laviska Shenault Jr. for a touchdown.

Great ball from Montez and great catch by Viska for the TD! #GoBuffs #BlackoutBoyz pic.twitter.com/HmvJD6kBw6 — Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 17, 2018

Later in the scrimmage, though, Montez threw interceptions on back-to-back drives. Darren Chiarverini focused more on how his quarterback bounced back after those plays, however. "Steven turned the ball over and came right back and kept throwing it. Kept being aggresive," the new offensive play-caller said. "Sometimes we'll turn it over, but we're going to be aggressive and we're going to go after people. That's kind of the mindset I've always had." To his credit, Montez did bounce back with another touchdown pass to Shenault (with the heavy lifting all done by the spring standout at WR) and a 24-yard run that initially looked like a TD.



Montez shows some wheels on this 44-yard scamper, and some hops on the dunk over the cross bar. Flag? Come on! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/4ACaW2tUYB — Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 17, 2018

For the game Montez completed 8 of 15 passes for 90 yards with the two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 43 yards.

Big day for Viska