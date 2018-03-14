CUSportsNation.com

Colorado wrapped up their 10th practice of spring ball on Wednesday. It seems like the Buffs just started practicing yesterday but practices have been flying by.

On Saturday, Colorado will have their spring showcase. It will air on the Pac-12 Network for those who will not be able to make it to Folsom -- from 1-3 p.m. MT.

The first hour of the showcase will be a practice and the last 50 minutes will be a scrimmage.

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre discussed on Wednesday with the media his goals for the scrimmage.

"No. 1, as I always say, to be healthy," said MacIntyre. "No. 2 is to get through some different situations. We'll have referees out there, which we had a couple today. It's always critical to get through the different situations in football. That's the main thing I want to get out of it.

"We'll be pretty vanilla out there. I just want to see us function well and be able to handle all of the different situations and put them under those types of pressure."