CUSportsNation - Notebook and observations following Colorado's first spring scrimmage

Colorado held its first spring scrimmage this evening, a short one to be sure, as it lasted about 20-25 plays, but nevertheless, there was a lot to observe and take in from the action.

The scrimmage was a brief, red zone situational exercise for both the offense and defense.

Freshman Brendon Lewis, junior JT Shrout and walk-on freshman Grant Ciccarone handled the QB duties; freshman Drew Carter did not partake, but Karl Dorrell said he expects to toss him into the mix for next Friday's scrimmage.

Suffice to say, the defense won the day handily.

Throughout the duration of the scrimmage as well as a bit prior, when the regular practice was going on, both Lewis and Shrout got picked off.

Sophomore corner Nigel Bethel had an interception on Lewis while sophomore safety Ray Robinson picked off Shrout.

As far as the running backs were concerned, sophomore Jarek Broussard handled first team duties, while freshman Ashaad Clayton took the second-most amount of handoffs.

Junior Alex Fontenot wasn't seen as much, although he did have a pretty nice rush up the middle before the scrimmage proper began that was without doubt the offensive highlight leading into the scrimmage proper.

I wouldn't bet the bank on this, but from what I saw out of the tailbacks, I'd say Clayton currently is up higher on the rep/depth chart than Fontenot.

We'll see if that sticks, but Clayton definitely was in there more regularly than Fontenot.

A final note on the tailbacks: I sincerely hope Colorado develops some goal line packages for freshman Jayle Stacks. That young man is a tank and it is very obvious how difficult a guy he is to bring down.

He was inserted for a few carries Friday and looked the part of a tough and quicker-than-he-appears back.

The only touchdown of the day by the offense came off Ciccarone's arm, as he connected with wideout and fellow walk-on freshman Michael Harrison for a score of about 18 yards.