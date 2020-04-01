Q: Is there any traction in terms of the Pac-12 petitioning the NCAA to allow for more than two hours per week for "virtual group activities," which includes film study?

A: "The May 31st date, one thing that wasn't part of that release is that there's a look-in date for May 1, so we can kind of evaluate that time frame...we are looking to improve the two-hour time limit to four hours. We'd like to be able to do that because football in the offseason (usually) has eight hours (per week) and two are (used for) instruction. Allowing us to go to four hours in a time when we need to better engage out student-athletes, it's challenging for everybody to be able to communicate appropriately and effectively. As long as it doesn't impact or go over their class commitments...we think it makes a lot of sense for us to engage them more, particularly at a time when we're not able to meet with them face-to-face or have any activities in person."

Q: Is Colorado prepared to play spring football practices through June or is it more likely that they'll be cancelled? What have the discussions on football scheduling (for the fall) been?

A: "We're looking at modifications. In a best case scenario, you're looking at June, July and August leading up to the football season (to conduct the practices usually held in spring). I think what you'll see is maybe some modifications of rules and regulations during that time frame that will give coaches more time to spend on instructional things that hasn't been allowed in the past. In think you'll see come of that come out in the next few weeks or months. I'd love to say that we're going to have a spring game, but I don't know if that will happen. But I do think there will be some modifications to the current legislation if in fact we don't have any contact with student-athletes face-to-face until June."

*George does not know if a Spring Game will take place in 2020.

"As it relates to the schedule, I think it's a little premature to talk about what that will be. Certainly there's discussions and people are talking about (when) the season starts, and you evaluate different things online and hear a lot of different things about starting at different time frames. It's too early for us to discuss...so I don't think there's a ton of discussion on that right now, but certainly as the days go on, there will be a lot more about what that looks like. You've got to plan for everything and that's what we're trying to do. We're working closely with our peers in the conference and other conferences around the country."

Q: Given that Colorado has lost all the income in ticket sales, etc. from the spring sports that were cancelled and adding on to the diminished revenue distribution from the NCAA, how might that affect the day-to-day decisions of how the athletic department might operate in the next fiscal year?

A: "That's a good question and one that we're looking at and talking about. Fortunately, we don't have a lot of spring revenue that comes in for our spring sports teams, so we don't really have an impact there. The fact that we completed our football and basketball seasons were really important because there's a lot of revenue that comes through donations, ticket sales and our TV contracts — most of those were already done and exercised. The impact in this fiscal year, there will be a financial impact this fiscal year. It won't be as big as you might expect at this point, and next year in how we budget will be real important. Certainly we'll have to look at all the things we're doing as we move forward to put together our budget with different scenarios for next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"Q: Is there any sort of financial contingency planning with respect to a budget for next fiscal year?

A: "I think it's prudent for us to do that and we are in the process of dong that. We'll continue to look at that over the next few weeks..the budgeting process begins later this month and certainly we will have different scenarios for different things that could occur."