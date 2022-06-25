Notable unofficial visitors to check out CU this week

As the Buffs prepared to welcome a host of official visitors to campus beginning Friday, in the preceding days, a handful of notable recruits got to check out campus on an unofficial basis.

1. 2024 offensive lineman Hayden Treter :

Local offensive lineman Hayden Treter, a Class of 2024 prospect out of Cherry Creek High School, dropped by Colorado on Thursday. Treter, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound player who alternates between guard and tackle for the Bruins, has seen his recruitment begin to intensify of late. Kyle DeVan offered him on behalf of the Buffaloes back on June 1, and since then, Washington State has done the same, while Treter also was able to get out and visit San Diego State unofficially, as well. Other than the Buffs and Cougs, Iowa State and CSU have also offered Treter.

2. 2023 wide receiver Wesley Greaves:

Wesley Greaves, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of College Station (Texas A&M Consolidated) Texas, is a recent recipient of an offer from the Buffs, courtesy of Phil McGeoghan. Greaves has offers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Penn, Princeton, Harvard and Yale, to name a few. That's not to say that he hasn't attracted any Power Five interest, as Utah joins Colorado in that regard. After picking up an offer from Southern Methodist back in late February, Greaves verbally committed to the Mustangs at the end of March. However, in April 11, he re-opened his recruitment. Since then, he's announced 14 new offers, Colorado included.

3. 2024 defensive back Zahir Rainer: