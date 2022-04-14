NorCal OL Roger Alderman recaps spring visit to Colorado

Three-star Class of 2022 offensive lineman Roger Alderman was among the plethora of recent visitors that the Buffaloes hosted this past Saturday in Boulder.

Alderman, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound guard from Sonora, Calif., was on hand at Folsom Field to check out CU's first public scrimmage of the spring.

"It was really nice to be able to watch that," he said. "I got to see the tempo and speed they go at — it’s a lot faster than high school ball. Their facilities were nice, the (Indoor Practice Facility) was cool, too.”

Colorado, California and Washington State represent the Pac-12 offers Alderman has reeled in, while Hawaii, Army, Fresno State and Utah State have also been recruiting him.

While he said that as of now, he's taking recruitment slow and seeing what opportunities continue to come his way, the Buffs and Bears have stuck out.

As a result, he's considering June official visits to both Berkeley and Boulder, although neither trip has been set in stone just yet.

“Cal Berkeley, I’ve got a good relationship with their o-line coach, Angus McClure — they’re probably the two schools who have been contacting me and wanting to build a relationship. All the other schools contact me, they’ll call me or something, but it’s not as frequent as Cal and Kyle Devan.”