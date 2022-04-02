Noah Fenske feeling like a different player in year two with the Buffs

It's been almost a calendar year since Noah Fenske announced he was transferring to Colorado from Iowa, where he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In two years with the Hawkeyes, Fenske did not see the field. After transferring to CU in mid-April of 2021, Fenske got settled in with the Buffs at center, where he played behind Coby Pursell.

Pursell had served as Colorado's starting center since 2018, although he missed considerable time due to injury/illness in both 2019 and 2020 (eight games in total).

Pursell started 11 of CU's 12 games last season, with Fenske stepping up to start on Sept. 18 vs. Minnesota in Pursell's absence.

While Fenske only saw 31 snaps on offense last year, with Pursell now gone, Karl Dorrell and o-line coach Kyle DeVan will be looking to identify a new starting center.

Fenske, preparing for his second season with the Buffaloes, has thus emerged on the shortlist of candidates.

From year one to two, Fenske has seen a lot of growth with respect to his frame and game.

“I think the main difference is that I’m just a little bit more confident in my abilities," Fenske said. "Having coach DeVan really slow things down, I’m leaner now, I’m running faster than I’ve ever ran before — I’m confident when they call a play, I know exactly what I’m doing.”

Following Colorado's practice Saturday, Dorrell indicated that Fenske and sophomore Austin Johnson have been splitting reps at center.

This summer, the Buffs are set to be joined by 2022 signee Van Wells, who is also expected to factor in at center.

But for the time being, CU is a bit thin there.