News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 20:31:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 25 Colorado set to host San Diego for home opener

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

The No. 25-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are close to tipping off against San Diego for the 2019-20 home opener at the CU Events Center below. Below are links to depth charts stats and all you need to prepare for the game.

PROMO: Join CUSportsNation today and get half off your yearly subscription while receiving a coupon to hook yourself up with some Colorado gear.

Tad Boyle coaches the Buffs vs. Cal during the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas
Tad Boyle coaches the Buffs vs. Cal during the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas (Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Colorado stats

Colorado depth chart

San Diego stats

San Diego depth chart

Join the conversation at BuffNation, the premium message boards where countless Colorado fanatics gather to discuss all things Buffaloes!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}