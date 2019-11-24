As the Buffaloes (3-0) prepare to get underway, one thing has been made abundantly clear — no one, coach or player, plans on overlooking Wyoming, a team that has caused Tad Boyle 's squads much trouble in the recent past.

Tonight at 6 p.m. MST, No. 23 Colorado faces off against the Wyoming Cowboys from Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the MGM Resorts Main Event. The winner of the Buffs/Cowboys game will face either Texas Christian or Clemson on Tuesday night.

To say that Wyoming has given Boyle's teams trouble in the past might be an understatement. The last time these two teams met, just over five years to the day, on Nov. 22, 2014 in Laramie, the Cowboys trounced CU, winning 56-33.

Colorado failed to score a basket until around three minutes were left in the first half and wound up scoring the least amount of points in a game since Harry Truman was president.

Under Boyle, the Buffs are 1-3 vs. Wyoming — Colorado beat the Cowboys in a close affair in Boulder during the 2013-14 season, winning 63-58 — but in his first two tries, Dec. games played in 2011 and 2012, the Buffaloes were dealt back-to-back deflating non-conference losses.

Thus, the Cowboys have always played Colorado hard, something Boyle and the Buffs doubtless expect tonight. With the Pac-12 Conference having been dealt a bit of a gut punch on Thursday (Utah, Wazzu and UCLA all suffered non-conference losses), Boyle was adamant about preventing CU from suffering a similar early-season misstep.

“We’re not going to overlook Wyoming — no question," Boyle said. "And with what happened in our league (Thursday), it’s a great example: you start sleeping on people, it’s going to bite you. We’re not sleeping on Wyoming. We’ve got great respect for them and we’re going to approach this just like every other game. I don’t worry about (overlooking opponents) with this team.”

Ramping up the intensity for this matchup is the fact that a good handful of Wyoming players are Colorado natives.

Freshman guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II, sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado and freshman forward Austin Mueller all hail from the Centennial State.

Boyle recalled that 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Hunter Thompson was briefly recruited by he and the Buffs, but otherwise and ultimately, a lot of the aforementioned guys relish the chance to square up with a home-state institution that may not have considered them viable prospects.

"I think there’s nothing that Wyoming would like better to stick it in Colorado’s ear," Boyle said. "We know that and we’ve just got to be able to handle whatever comes our way. Whatever they end up doing, we’ve got to be prepared for it.”