News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 00:58:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 20 Colorado 68, ASU 61: Buffaloes notch elusive road win in Tempe

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

The No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes got their first Pac-12 Conference road trip of 2019-20 off to a good start, taking down Arizona State at the Desert Financial Arena on Thursday night, 68-61.The Buffs ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}