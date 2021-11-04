Nique Clifford embracing defense and rebounding for Colorado

As the Buffaloes gear up for their Nov. 9 season opener at home against Montana State, Tad Boyle has experimented with the youthful roster he possesses, switching up starting lineups and in general the Buffs' rotation.

In both of CU's preseason exhibition matches, at home against Colorado Mines last Wednesday and at Nebraska Sunday, Boyle went with seniors Evan Battey and Eli Parquet, sophomores Jabari Walker and Tristan da Silva plus redshirt sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy as his starting five.

In all likelihood, Boyle will continue to tweak his lineups over the duration of the season to best match what looks the Buffs get from opposing teams.

In the first year without departed seniors McKinley Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton, Jeriah Horne and Maddox Daniels, many questions face a young 2021-2022 Buffaloes team that has nine freshmen and sophomores out of 11 healthy scholarship players.

With the aforementioned graduated players having accounted for about 65% of Colorado's total offensive output last season in addition to 60% of its rebounding, Boyle and his staff will be looking for new players to assume starring roles for the Buffs this year.

Sophomore guard Nique Clifford is prime on that list of players that could be poised to make considerable contributions for CU.

The former four-star standout out of Colorado Springs (The Vanguard School) played just four minutes per game last year in 14 appearances off the bench.

Out of CU's four-strong Class of 2020 that joined the program ahead of last season, that ranked last behind the likes of Walker, da Silva and Luke O'Brien.

However, the 6-foot-6 Clifford has earned praise from his head coach this preseason for chipping in defensively as well as making an effort to rebound aggressively.

"He wasn’t satisfied with last year and he’s a guy I’m really, really proud of, because he came into his freshman year with different expectations of what played out," Boyle said.

"But he was able to adjust and put the team first. Now, he’s in a position where he could be an impact player for us — he’s doing it with his rebounding."

During CU's Costa Rican exhibition in August, Clifford led the Buffs in rebounding in two of four games.