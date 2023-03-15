Nine former Buffs showcase their abilities at NFL Pro Day
As their college careers came to a close in 2022, nine former Buffs set their sights on the NFL and on Wednesday they showcased their abilities in front of NFL scouts from 18 different teams during Colorado's annual Pro Day .
WR Daniel Arias, ILB Robert Barnes, ILB Josh Chandler-Semedo, DE Terrance Lang, S Isaiah Lewis, EDGE Jamar Montgomery, ILB Quinn Perry, TE Brady Russell and EDGE Guy Thomas took advantage of the showcase opportunity.
Here were the official times and testing results:
Arias, measuring in 6-foot-3 ½, 208 pounds, made a strong impression with the scouts posting the best 40-yard dash (4.5 seconds), vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 7 inches).
Not far behind in the agility category was 5-foot-11 ⅛, 190-pound Lewis recording a 4.65 40-yard dash, a 35.5'' vertical jump, a 9'11'' broad jump, 4.12-second shuttle and a 7.07-second three-cone drill. His three-cone and shuttle times were the best out of the group.
Before Wednesday, the last time Lewis was active on CU’s turf was against UCLA on Sept. 24. That game he suffered a shoulder injury that put him out for the rest of his senior season. However, after months of rehab and training, he was able to have a solid performance in front of the scouts.
“That's the goal [to get drafted],” Lewis said. “Hopefully, my performance put me in that running. If not, I'm gonna take what I get."
Russell posted the best bench press of the day, going for 21 reps at 225 pounds as well as a 4.69-second 40-yard dash --- numbers that are pretty comparable to this year's combine tight ends.
His uncle Matt Russell was also in attendance while Russell worked on the field and in the weight room. However, he didn’t attend as a family member, but as an NFL scout for the Eagles.
Throughout Russell’s post-college football journey, his uncle has helped advise him in the process of going pro.
“I go to the NFLPA bowl, I gave him a quick call and I'm like, ‘Hey, do I need to wear a suit to these interviews? Am I showing up in my sweatpants, like what's going on?’” Russell said. "He's like, ‘Dude, just wear what they give you.’ … It’s just little things like that.”
Even though Russell was the Buffs’ staple tight-end, scouts are also interested in his capabilities at fullback, on special teams and as a long snapper.
Three inside linebackers showed out in front of the scouts. Perry specifically spent the last months fine-tuning his techniques at Landow Performance, where former teammate Nate Landman trained in preparation for pro day.
“We fine-tuned my start position,” Perry said. “How far you want to drive with your head down, the angle of your shin and everything. Literally anything you could think about being coached, they’ll master it.”
Perry recorded a 4.71-second 40-yard dash, 32.5-inch vertical, an 8'11'' broad jump, a 4.39-second shuttle and a 7.19-second three-cone. He didn’t bench press.
A scout from the New Orleans Saints, Lang's favorite team growing up, wanted to see his pass catching abilities. Lang hasn’t played on that side of the ball since 2016.
“I actually caught the ball pretty well,” Lang said. “I haven’t caught the ball since playing tight end in high school (in 2016), but it looks like it hasn’t left.”
Lang didn’t post the most remarkable numbers, but his 6-foot-4, 282-pound size and 82 ¾-inch wingspan makes him a notable prospect.
Nerves were a general theme amongst the group on Wednesday, but for some that translated into some noteworthy numbers that they hope will allow them to continue their football careers.