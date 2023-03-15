As their college careers came to a close in 2022, nine former Buffs set their sights on the NFL and on Wednesday they showcased their abilities in front of NFL scouts from 18 different teams during Colorado's annual Pro Day . WR Daniel Arias, ILB Robert Barnes, ILB Josh Chandler-Semedo, DE Terrance Lang, S Isaiah Lewis, EDGE Jamar Montgomery, ILB Quinn Perry, TE Brady Russell and EDGE Guy Thomas took advantage of the showcase opportunity. Here were the official times and testing results:

Numbers recorded during the NFL Pro Day (Courtesy of CU Athletic Department)

Arias, measuring in 6-foot-3 ½, 208 pounds, made a strong impression with the scouts posting the best 40-yard dash (4.5 seconds), vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 7 inches). Not far behind in the agility category was 5-foot-11 ⅛, 190-pound Lewis recording a 4.65 40-yard dash, a 35.5'' vertical jump, a 9'11'' broad jump, 4.12-second shuttle and a 7.07-second three-cone drill. His three-cone and shuttle times were the best out of the group. Before Wednesday, the last time Lewis was active on CU’s turf was against UCLA on Sept. 24. That game he suffered a shoulder injury that put him out for the rest of his senior season. However, after months of rehab and training, he was able to have a solid performance in front of the scouts. “That's the goal [to get drafted],” Lewis said. “Hopefully, my performance put me in that running. If not, I'm gonna take what I get." Russell posted the best bench press of the day, going for 21 reps at 225 pounds as well as a 4.69-second 40-yard dash --- numbers that are pretty comparable to this year's combine tight ends. His uncle Matt Russell was also in attendance while Russell worked on the field and in the weight room. However, he didn’t attend as a family member, but as an NFL scout for the Eagles. Throughout Russell’s post-college football journey, his uncle has helped advise him in the process of going pro. “I go to the NFLPA bowl, I gave him a quick call and I'm like, ‘Hey, do I need to wear a suit to these interviews? Am I showing up in my sweatpants, like what's going on?’” Russell said. "He's like, ‘Dude, just wear what they give you.’ … It’s just little things like that.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGhhdmUgQnVmZiBncmVhdCwgTWF0dCBSdXNzZWxs LCBiYWNrIGluIEJvdWxkZXIgZm9yIFBybyBEYXkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Qcm9EYXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQcm9EYXk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVmZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1ZmZzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcGRhTE5taTlyMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BkYUxO bWk5cjA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sb3JhZG8gQnVmZmFsb2VzIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNjEwNDg4MTM2NTgz MTY4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK