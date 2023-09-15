Another exciting weekend is ahead in Boulder as ESPN's College GameDay and First Take plus FOX's Big Noon Kickoff are all set up at the base of the Flatirons covering Colorado and its in-state rivalry matchup with Colorado State.

CU Sports Report staff writer Nikki Edwards and DNVR's Jake Schwanitz take time to discuss the atmosphere in Boulder, Friday's session with ESPN talent and score predictions for Saturday's game against the Rams.

Watch the full breakdown in the video below:



