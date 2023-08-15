Composed of a variety of players from FCS and Power 5 programs, the Buffs’ defensive front is certainly one of intrigue.

From defensive ends coach Nick Williams' point of view, the group has stepped up collectively to meet the needs of what him and defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri are wanting out of their front. Most of the group has been able to absorb Sunseri and Williams’ hard coaching, and the criticism is gradually evolving into the occasional “good job.”

“I got into 41 pretty good just to see … how he would respond, and man he turned his play up a notch,” Williams said. “He turned his play up a notch, sense of urgency, his physicality, but I want him to go and do that every time without me having to scream and yell.”

The player Williams was referencing is Maine transfer Khairi Manns. The junior outside linebacker put himself on the recruiting map after recording 108 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble with the Black Bears.

He’s shown his ability to make a play at the FCS level, and as he’s taken the step to Power 5 with Colorado. Williams identifies him as someone who has stepped up this fall.

“There’s a new favorite moment every day,” Manns said. “Yesterday, I had the game-winning sack.”