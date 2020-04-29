NFL credentials of Chris Wilson sticking out to 2021 DE Jonathan Jones
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing recruiting dead period that's stemmed from it, has undoubtedly slowed down the pace which offers and interest from colleges has made its way down to recruits....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news