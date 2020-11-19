CUSportsNation - Next man up: Isaiah Lewis leading by example in CU's defensive backfield

As Colorado's fall camp neared its end and it became apparent where the dominos were falling regarding starting positions, one player that never seemed to crack the top of the depth chart was junior defensive back Isaiah Lewis .

That being said, Lewis' name was one that came up quite frequently over the span of fall camp.

It would be quite the undertaking to file through audio recordings of coaches and see who exactly was mentioned in dispatches, so to speak, the most, but Lewis without doubt was up there.

Midway through the season opener vs. UCLA, STAR backer Chris Miller left the game with an injury and Lewis was inserted into the game, playing in 47 snaps.

Last Saturday vs. Stanford, he was one of three Buffaloes (the other being ILB Nate Landman and safety Derrion Rakestraw) to play in all 84 defensive snaps vs. the Cardinal.

Head coach Karl Dorrell, his assistants and the players themselves speak frequently about having a 'next man up' mentality and in Lewis' case, he is a living embodiment of how to properly respond when getting the call.

“He’s been huge," Rakestraw said. "He’s probably one of those guys that had one of the best camps (and) has been coming in, flying under the radar, but he’s got it. We know we can put him at any position and he can play it. He has experience, he’s been here pretty long, so he knows the system."

"It’s just a matter of him going out there and doing on the field and he’s been doing that for us. He’s been doing a great job.”

Through two games, Lewis leads Colorado with five pass breakups. Against UCLA, Pro Football Focus graded him out at 84.1 overall. Last Saturday, he earned a 68.5.

Both figures led the entirety of CU's defensive backs corps among players who saw more than a dozen snaps.

For Lewis himself, despite what he may have thought about not earning a starting spot in the defensive backfield outright, staying ready for any opportunity became his priority.