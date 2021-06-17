New pledge Kaden Ludwick sees Colorado as a perfect fit

Colorado's Class of 2022 grew to eight Wednesday evening, as Oregon (Clackamas) outside linebacker Kaden Ludwick committed to the Buffaloes.

Ludwick, who holds offers from Washington State, Air Force, Idaho and Nevada, was recently in Boulder on an unofficial visit.

While in town, he spent the day hanging out with his future position coach Brian Michalowski and saw the sights around campus and Boulder.

Seeing Boulder in-person and putting a name to a face with Michalowski proved to be all the convincing Ludwick needed that Colorado was the place for him.

“It was beautiful," he said. "I went out to lunch with coach ‘Mike,’ we had a good time, I met his wife, and it just felt right. The place in general is very beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Back in late January, Michalowski offered him, making CU his first Division I opportunity.

Michalowski became familiar with Clackamas High School last year, when he recruited 2021 outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake, who wound up signing with California.

Last fall, Michalowski began to ramp up Colorado's early pursuit of Ludwick, sending graphics for a number of months leading up to the offer proper.

Ludwick cited Michalowski's approach to recruiting him as a major factor in why he chose CU.

“They were my first offer, so that was a very, very big deal to me," he said. "The coaching staff has been very persistent with me. Coach ‘Mike’ has talked to me since the beginning and once I actually got down there and saw everything, just as a place in general, I definitely thought (Colorado) was a place I could live for four years or even more.”