CUSportsNation - New partnership further boosts Pac-12's COVID rapid testing capabilities

On Wednesday morning, the Pac-12 Conference announced a new partnership with Fulgent Genetics in a move that boosts the ability of Pac-12 schools to administer rapid COVID-19 tests to its student-athletes and receive quick results.

The new partnership will "supplement existing testing capabilities across Pac-12 athletics departments" per the Pac-12's Wednesday release.

Specifically, Fulgent Genetics will provide RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing capabilities to buttress current testing capabilities available to the athletic departments across the Pac-12.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott described the move as another step in the right direction for the conference's student-athletes to return to play this fall in as safe as an environment possible.

“We are excited to be partnering with a leading testing company in Fulgent to provide our athletic departments with the very best capabilities to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” said Scott. “On the heels of our agreement with Quidel to provide rapid-results testing, today’s announcement represents another important step in providing a safe and healthy environment for a return to competition for our student-athletes.”

Notable in the new partnership is the creation of the 'Fulgent Enterprise COVID-19 Screening Platform' while provides rapid onsite testing to student-athletes, 24-hour results and mobile delivery.

You can read the full Pac-12 press release announcing its partnership with Fulgent Genetics here.