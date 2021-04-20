CUSportsNation - New CU grad transfer guard Mason Faulkner: "I just want to win"

Last week saw the Buffaloes bring in some backcourt reinforcements in 6-foot-1 guard Mason Faulkner, who played the last two seasons at Western Carolina.

He began his collegiate career at Northern Kentucky, where he played the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons. After sitting out the 2018-2019 season, per NCAA transfer rules, he hit the court with the Catamounts the next year, averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game. That season, Faulkner scored in the double digits in 27 of his 31 games played, averaging an impressive 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in the process. Western Carolina went 11-16 last season within the Southern Conference but despite a forgettable team performance, Faulkner was again impressive on an individual note, averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He managed a 46% make rate from the floor and also displayed an ability to stroke it from long range, shooting 36% from behind the arc for the year. Faulkner's addition to the fold in general comes as an expected move by the Buffaloes, who had two scholarships available to use ahead of the 2021-2022 season. What the Buffs do with that remaining scholarship remains to be seen, but the addition of Faulkner is a calculated move to help the team's chances at winning in 2021-2022, the first year CU will be without four-year starting point guard McKinley Wright IV. Wright IV is undoubtedly among the most endearing players to have recently come through Colorado athletics in general, and already, it would seem he's working behind the scenes to ensure the program he departs has the best chance of success moving forward. “McKinley was actually the first guy I talked to and he was great," Faulkner said. "He was telling me about the atmosphere, the fan base, the environments, (how) the coaching staff and the players want to win and work everyday — basically just the direction (of the program)."