England to Colorado? That's the move the Buffs' latest commitment will be making in just a few weeks when he joins the team after announcing his decision Sunday. Linebacker prospect Kofi Taylor-Barrocks had previously been committed to Jackson State, where he built a strong connection with the coaching staff led by Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime and many of the coaches from JSU are now at Colorado, and the 2023 prospect from London's NFL Academy will be following the group to Boulder.

"What pushed me to committing to Colorado and Coach Prime is the fact that they were recruiting me the hardest when they were at JSU," Taylor-Barrocks told CU Sports Report. "Built a relationship with coach [Andre] Hart and coach [Tim] Brewster that made me feel like family. We all know that it’s more than just ball with Coach Prime he cares about his players off the field."

The three-star prospect, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, has only been playing the game for a handful of years, but his natural abilities caught the attention of Sanders' staff with the Tigers.

Those relationships have remained strong even with the coaches moving to Colorado, and it eventually pushed Taylor-Barrocks to follow them to the Pac-12.