Pat Shurmur has made a life working with professionals at the NFL level. The new Colorado offensive coordinator has been roaming NFL sidelines for over two decades, since he started coaching the offensive line and tight ends with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.

Now, the game has brought him down a level to the college game, where he’s in his second season working with the Colorado offense. His current stint in Boulder is his first at the college level since all the way back in 1998, when he was the offensive line coach at Stanford. Just five days into fall camp, the vibrant CU group is rubbing off on him.

“Shoot, I feel 20 years younger working with these young people,” Shurmur said.

“It’s been fun, and you sense my excitement. This has been fun for me, working with these young players. I got a new fresh perspective. It’s a more wide open style of ball, which is not as much what I was used to at the pro level.”