CUSportsNation - Neutralizing Dorian Thompson-Robinson a key priority for CU's defense

As Colorado prepares to welcome UCLA to Folsom Field for this upcoming Saturday's season opener, amongst the defensive staff and lineup, it doesn't matter who you talk to — the Buffs are getting ready for a showdown with versatile Bruins signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson .x

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior became UCLA's starter last season and routinely displayed an ability to hurt opposing defenses through the air, with his legs and many times, in both fashions.

As a sophomore in 2019, he threw for 21 touchdowns and 2,701 yards while also rushing for four more touchdowns.

Against Colorado, he was 21-of-28 with 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns plus 60 yards of rushing on 11 carries.

The way CU outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski sees it, Thompson-Robinson ended the 2019 season on a high note and thus should arrive in Boulder for his first start as an upperclassman with a good deal of confidence.

Keeping an eye on him in the pocket will be of chief importance on Nov. 7.

“He’s obviously a great quarterback first," Michalowski said. "He can really zip the ball in there and has got elite arm talent. But what he can do with his legs is something that we’re certainly aware of. We have to do a great job of containing him and keeping him in the pocket. That’s always the game plan with quarterbacks of his mobility."

"He’s certainly developed and you see him play with confidence towards the end of the year, especially in — he had a good game against USC, a good game against Cal, as well, after we played them. He was someone that we faced some challenges with last year but we’re up for the challenge this year.”

Sophomore safety Mark Perry knows Thompson-Robinson personally. Being a southern California guy (Rancho Cucamonda) himself, he's acquainted with more than a handful of the Bruins' players.

For Perry, discipline will be key for CU's defensive backs in staying on top of their pass coverage assignments while also properly judging when to break off of coverage and move downfield to engage Thompson-Robinson should he decide to run the ball.