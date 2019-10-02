It's fair to say that Colorado inside backer Nate Landman has some not-so-fond memories of playing the Arizona Wildcats. In 2018, he started and recorded seven tackles in a 42-34 loss to UA on the road in which Khalil Tate passed for 350 yards and five TDs while J.J. Taylor rushed 40 times, slicing up CU's defense for 206 yards. The year prior, Landman watched from the sidelines at Folsom Field as the Tate's legend took off after coming into the game, replacing Arizona's injured starter Brandon Dawkins and accounting for 481 of total offense vs. the Buffs. Now in 2019, Landman is hoping for a far different outcome against the Arizona Wildcats.

Nate Landman speaks after practice on Wednesday

Of course, the aforementioned banes to CU's existence in years past, Taylor and Tate, are both questionable to play Saturday in Boulder. Effective Wednesday afternoon, there has yet to be an update on the status of either player heading into the game. "Seeing what (Tate) did to us (in 2017), being on the sidelines, I still remember that game and I remember what he did last year," Landman said. "Having him come into our house again, I'm excited to (potentially) play him. We want to prove ourselves as a defense that we're capable of stopping him." Of course, with the significant possibility of Tate not playing Saturday, the Buffs have looked to prepare just as hard for true freshman Grant Gunnel, who started against UCLA last week in Tate's place and looked good, throwing for 344 yards on 29-of-44 passing. Without Tate, UA's offense has looked more traditional while with him, the playcalling is more suited to compliment his dual threat abilities, although the days of Tate putting up performances like he did in 2017 may be a thing of the past. His legs are to be respected, no doubt, but across the Pac-12 it does appear like defenses are more capable of limiting the damage he can do. That said, Colorado's has yet to join those ranks. Mel Tucker, in playing the Wildcats, noted similarities between U of A and Air Force. “In terms of option responsibility, (Arizona’s offense) is very similar to (Air Force)," he said. "We have to play assignment football, make sure that guys do their jobs, be disciplined, but they give you a lot of different looks. They do a great job from a scheme standpoint, put pressure on a lot of guys. Everyone (has to be) at the point of attack against this offense. They can be very explosive.”

