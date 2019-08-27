ILB Nate Landman has faced Colorado State before. The junior starter needs no introduction to the Rocky Mountain Showdown and no doubt is comfortable as can be heading into Colorado's season opener this Friday. But for others on the Buffalo defense, even though CSU comes off a 3-9 campaign in 2018, all that's been said about fluidity on defense for CU plus a growing sense of purpose and ability to communicate with each other will be put to the test Friday night.

Talking to players and coaches this week as fall camp shifted to preparation for the Rams, one got a consistent sense that Colorado is focusing in on how they can be at their best for Friday while also keeping a tab on what to expect from the Rams.

“They’re a strong and explosive offense," Landman said. "We’re not treating them lightly at all. They can put up a lot of points and a lot of yards as a game goes on. Their fullback and tight ends are big, physical and are good targets. They’ve also got some big wide receivers...we're taking a big look into them."

Colorado State does boast a two-pronged rush attack with Marcus McElroy and Marvin Kinsey, but for Landman and the ILBs, prepping for those guys has been a prerequisite to stepping on the field at Mile High Friday night.

"Linebackers are run-stoppers — that’s our first main goal, to stop the run and we’ve been taking a long look into their run [game] as we’ve been watching film," he said. "“We’re [trying] to get their runs down and their tendencies."

Continue reading the rest of the story here.

Want to subscribe to CUSportsNation before the Buffs begin the season on Friday? Click here to get access to daily player/coach interviews, discussions about all things Colorado and more!