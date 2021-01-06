CUSportsNation - Nate Landman announces he'll return to Colorado in 2021

Landman is the first of CU's handful of seniors to make an announcement about his intentions for the 2021 season.

On Tuesday evening, Colorado senior linebacker Nate Landman announced via an Instagram post that he would be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA to all FBS football players due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and returning to play for the Buffs in 2021.

In the Buffs' final regular season game of the year vs. Utah, Landman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that sidelined him for Colorado's appearance against Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite missing some time against Utah, Landman still led the Buffaloes in tackles with 61 (49 unassisted, 12 assisted) sacks (5) while he notched 10 tackles for loss and 13 third down stops.

Leading the boards for the Buffs, especially in tackles, is nothing new for Landman.

Landman's 137 tackles in 2019 was a team-best as were his 123 tackles in 2018.

For his efforts this season, Landman was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second year in a row while in 2018, he won honorable mention accolades from the league.

In the Buffaloes' week three and four wins over San Diego State and Arizona, Landman earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.