Naquil Betrand excited for opportunity with the Buffs

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia (Northeast) offensive tackle Naquil Betrand became verbal commitment No. 4 for the Buffs as Class of 2023 recruiting continues to take off.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder chose CU over a number of other offers, including Bowling Green, Kent State and Memphis.

His hometown Temple Owls offered recently as did the Washington Huskies, but in the end, Betrand picked the Buffaloes, a decision he was beyond excited with when he spoke with CUSportsNation Tuesday night.

“I’m hyped — I don’t know how to explain it," he said, with a room full of family members chattering in the background. "I’m too hyped right now.”

Betrand represents the first significant move on the recruiting trail by new CU o-line coach Kyle DeVan.

While he has yet to meet DeVan yet in-person, nor has he been in Boulder or on campus at Colorado (he plans to do all of the above in mid-April), Betrand was impressed with how DeVan recruited him.

"He talks to my parents, my coaches, everyone," Betrand said. "I talk to coach DeVan like every day. He’s taught me a lot. This wasn’t forced or anything, this opportunity was given and I’m happy to have it...He’s a great coach. He’s going to push me to the best of my ability.”

Betrand plays on both sides of the ball at Northeast, at offensive and defensive tackle.

While his offer sheet eventually clipped a dozen scholarship opportunities, he said the majority of programs after him envisioned him playing offensive tackle in college.

Betrand admitted that coaches have told him he needs to improve upon his run blocking, but that said, he was flush with confidence nonetheless looking down the barrel to when he arrives in Boulder to join the Buffs in the summer of 2023.

“I’m the best offensive tackle in the country," he said. "I’m a dog — if I see you in front of me, you’re getting pancaked."

While he and DeVan hit it off, Betrand was also able to craft relationships with a lot of other Colorado coaches, too.

Betrand joins Kam'Ron Bizor (DE), Ryan Staub (QB) and Edward Schultz (WR) in CU's now-four-strong 2023 class.

When he joins the Buffs, Betrand will be moving his life far away from home.

But all things considered, he's glad Colorado got on his radar and wanted him to be a part of the program in Boulder.

“I talked to (Karl Dorrell), (lead recruiting) coach D.J. (Bryant), (Mike Sanford) — I talked to everybody and built a relationship with everybody," he said. "They’re a great coaching staff. They’re trying to be great, recruit the best people possible. I’m grateful that they’re recruiting an East Coast kid (like me).”