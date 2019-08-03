Mustafa Johnson: young d-linemen will be "rotated in a lot"
Mustafa Johnson, Colorado's leader in sacks with 8.5 in 2018, will undoubtedly be the anchor on the Buffs' defensive line in 2019. Joining him will likely be sophomore Terrance Lang and redshirt fr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news