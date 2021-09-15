Mustafa Johnson getting back into the swing of things with CU

Back on Sept. 7, Colorado defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson was cleared to begin practicing with the Buffaloes.

Johnson returns to the Buffs having explored his options in the NFL, as he announced last January that he would forego his final remaining season of eligibility with CU in order to enter the 2021 Draft.

After getting himself an agent, Johnson ultimately was not selected in the Draft, nor did he sign anywhere as an undrafted free agent.

While he was invited to work out with the New York Jets, he was not signed.

The road ahead for Johnson, in terms of when he can suit up for the Buffaloes in a game, remains foggy.

Dorrell alluded to Johnson having to serve some sort of suspension due to signing with an agent last winter, a move that violated what the NCAA considers amateurism.

"He’s just going to get himself in shape, help our team be better and when he’s eligible to play after he serves his suspension...as soon as he’s able to alleviate that, he’ll be ready to play," Dorrell said.

"He’s going to have some time to get himself in shape, but he’s excited, our team is excited he’s back — I’m excited — we feel like he’s going to really help us once we get into the meat of our season.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound player who joined the Buffaloes ahead of the 2018 season from Modesto Junior College in California, quickly established himself as a defensive force to be reckoned with.

In his first campaign with the Buffs, Johnson earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors from the Associated Press, recording 8.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 74 tackles total.

An ankle injury limited his 2019 season, causing him to miss three games, but he was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention and posted 4.5 sacks.