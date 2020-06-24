CUSportsNation - Mustafa Johnson confident in Colorado's depth on the defensive line

Senior defensive end Mustafa Johnson joined the media for a Zoom Q+A on Wednesday and talked about the Buffs' defensive line, getting to know Chris Wilson, voluntary workouts and more. You can find his full remarks via the YouTube video below as well as a few key takeaways.

Johnson on how Chris Wilson has compared to Jimmy Brumbaugh as a coach:

“They’re almost polar opposites. I’m not going to go too much into technique and what’s going into our game plan, but they’re definitely very different technique-wise. But the knowledge of the game is still there. It’s just going to be a different technique that I’m going to have to learn, which I’m not too worried about, extending my game a little bit to whatever is going to fit the scheme. But coaching-wise, (Wilson) is real intense. On our Zoom meeting, he doesn’t take (any) B.S. and wants you on point, attentive and ready to go.”

Johnson breaks down Colorado's voluntary workout structure:

“They’ve actually been really good. Basically how we do it is that there’s an A,B,C,D,E,F group. There’s a bunch of different groups — I’m not sure how many groups there are in total, but I’m with the 9 o’clock group. That’s when my group works out. We’re broken up with different strength coaches (each) day, so we’re like isolated. Right now, they’re easing us into it. We’ve started lifting weights and doing all that different stuff.”

Johnson gives his thoughts on Colorado's defensive line and where it stands compared to a year ago:

“I would just say that we’ve got depth. That’s the biggest thing, now that we have guys who were able to come in play and get that experience (in 2019), there’s less worry and less strain of like ‘oh, I have to play every snap’ kind of thing. That’s kind of what ended up happening — I played a lot of snaps early on until I was forced not to play snaps because I got hurt. There’s a lot less worry now that we’ve got guys that have done it and been in there before instead of six freshmen that’d never played before and four upperclassmen. I guess that’s the biggest difference — we don’t have that worry. I played my sophomore year and did pretty good so I’m confident in (the underclassmen sophomores) that they can do it, too.”