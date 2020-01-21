This past Friday, Colorado's Brian Michalowski issued a scholarship offer to Chaz Chambliss, a four-star Class of 2021 OLB from Carrollton, Georgia. Michalowski's offer was twofold, as it included Chambliss' teammate and 2021 DE Khristian Zachary. With 22 offers thus far, Chambliss has emerged as an early high-profile target of Michalowski's akin to Jason Harris in the 2020 class.

Class of 2021 OLB Chaz Chambliss (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Chambliss' offer is meaningful in part because it highlights the Buffs' increased efforts and presence in recruiting the state of Georgia. Secondly, OLBs coach Brian Michalowski this week is visiting both players at Carrollton, among other destinations. Chambliss, who is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, seems to be a hard-hitting, multidimensional OLB that Michalowski would doubtless like to bring in for the 2021 class. He's is up to 22 offers and said that this weekend, he has an unofficial visit slated for Auburn, with a similar trip to Tuscaloosa and Alabama planned for the weekend after. Needless to say, the stakes with Chambliss are just as high if not higher as to what the Buffaloes faced in landing Jason Harris. If Michalowski and Colorado can get Chambliss out to Boulder, their prospects of landing him will be profoundly increased. After all, Chambliss currently has an extensive offer list, with Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma jumping off as notable scholarship opportunities.

At least in terms of an initial conversation, Michalowski seemed to do well in talking with Chambliss and not overwhelming him. “(Carrollton head) coach (Sean) Calhoun texted me first and then I called coach (Michalowski) later that night," Chambliss said. "We talked about (what Michalowski sees in me), his background along with the University of Colorado itself...He’s straightforward. He’s not going to make things more than (they are). He wasn’t like all about ‘you need to come here,’ he just talked about the recruiting process and wasn’t pushy or anything like that.” Calhoun's description of Chambliss highlighted the latter's multiplicity and versatility. "He’s played outside linebacker, he’s played inside, we moved more to a 3-3 stack this past year and we’ve also played a legit four-man front his sophomore year (where) he was a hand-down, five-technique," Calhoun said. "Chaz is a kid who’s played a lot of positions in the box."