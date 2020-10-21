CUSportsNation - More consistency and proper execution required of Tad Boyle's freshmen

For Tad Boyle and Co., after Wednesday morning, it's six organized practices down, 24 to go before the team hits the road for Manhattan, Kansas to compete in the Little Apple Classic against South Dakota State and tourney host K-State.

Boyle and his upperclassmen alike have seen parallels between Colorado's true freshmen — guards Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien plus forwards Tristan da Silva and Jabari Walker — and the McKinley Wright IV-led Class of 2017.

Clifford's potential in particular reminded Boyle of two current NBA standouts.

“Dominique Clifford is going to be a terrific player before he leaves Colorado," Boyle said. "He’s got the size and athleticism and length — I’m not going to compare him to Spencer Dinwiddie or Derrick White — but he has the length, athleticism and skill level that those guys had when they were freshmen."

Anticipation for the kind of player Clifford can turn into is certainly there among Boyle and his coaching staff but at the end of the day, the 6-foot-5 greenhorn from Colorado Springs needs to continue developing.

"Can he put that together, with the mental part and the defensive ability that those guys had? Can he be as consistent as those guys were? That’s yet to be seen," Boyle said. "But from just a physical standpoint, athletic standpoint, skill standpoint — he’s a special player."

"We’ve got to dial into execution and finishing plays and making the right reads on ball screens, but I’m very, very excited and high on Dominique Clifford.”

Ultimately, for Clifford and Colorado's corps of freshmen, their execution during practice needs to match their potential and excitement surrounding them committing to and arriving on campus at Colorado.

“It’s baby steps and with freshmen, a lot of the time it’s one step forward and two steps back," Boyle said. "We got a lot of what I call ‘plus-minus’ guys, where they make really great plays and then they’ll have two plays where they just go brain dead because they’re still thinking the game."

"We’ve thrown a lot at them, a lot of offensive sets at them and a lot of offensive concepts. Defensively, we’ve been pretty relentless in terms of what we expect, and so they’re making a lot of mistakes."