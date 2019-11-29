Montana Lemonious-Craig joins the fold, commits to Colorado's Class of 2020
The Colorado Buffaloes have received a verbal commitment from three-star ATH Montana Lemonious-Craig. Lemonious-Craig was recruited by the Buffs and Darrin Chiaverini as a WR and stands at 6-foot-2, weighing in at 175 pounds.
Lemonious-Craig conducted a successful official visit to Boulder last weekend, and was on hand to watch the Buffs take on Washington.
He announced an offer from CU in mid-October and said that Mel Tucker originally got in contact with him.
BLESSED TO HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM COLORADO UNIVERSITY ! pic.twitter.com/8vImXB2dal— Montana Lemonious-Craig (@Montana_L_Craig) October 15, 2019
Committed!!! All the glory to GOD ! @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/uhI1mTqgnl— Montana Lemonious-Craig (@Montana_L_Craig) November 29, 2019
Fast forward a month and some change, and following his OV, he's the newest commit to Colorado's Class of 2020.
Lemonious-Craig was in town on his OV with fellow 2020 targets ILB Mister Williams, S Semaj Verner and JUCO DB Rezjohn Wright. He had received offers from Arizona, Auburn, Brigham Young, CSU, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Wyoming and Yale.
