The Colorado Buffaloes have received a verbal commitment from three-star ATH Montana Lemonious-Craig . Lemonious-Craig was recruited by the Buffs and Darrin Chiaverini as a WR and stands at 6-foot-2, weighing in at 175 pounds.

Lemonious-Craig conducted a successful official visit to Boulder last weekend, and was on hand to watch the Buffs take on Washington.

He announced an offer from CU in mid-October and said that Mel Tucker originally got in contact with him.



