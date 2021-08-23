Monday Practice Notebook: Dorrell discusses o-line depth and leadership

Following the Buffaloes' practice in Boulder Monday, Karl Dorrell joined reporters to field questions, as Colorado's football student-athletes begin classes for the fall semester and also look ahead to the season-opener Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado.

Players up and down CU's roster are providing more leadership for the team:

For starters, Dorrell expressed his pleasure at seeing more leadership develop up and down the Buffs' roster. Colorado currently has a leadership council on the team made up of 22 players, with each class — freshman, sophomore, junior and senior — having representation. Dorrell indicated that CU's weekly game captains will for the most part be selected from that pool of players, which has doubled from 11 since last preseason. But perhaps more importantly, Dorrell said he's seen noticeable progress being made by his players on the note of holding each other accountable and requiring less direct oversight from coaches. Before the Buffaloes started their organized fall camp practices is when some significant strides were being made, per Dorrell. “Part of what I’ve asked them to do is govern themselves," Dorrell said. "That part took some time to develop but I think those things and qualities really developed over the summer. The summer programs that they did where the coaches weren’t around — they really bought into the accountability piece of everybody working hard, doing their jobs and being as detailed as possible without the coaches being there. I think that led to a little bit more chemistry on the team.”

Second-year freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis is on CU's 22-member leadership group, along with fellow 2020 signee Christian Gonzalez (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Dorrell compares the interior vs. exterior offensive line in terms of depth: