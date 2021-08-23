Monday Practice Notebook: Dorrell discusses o-line depth and leadership
Following the Buffaloes' practice in Boulder Monday, Karl Dorrell joined reporters to field questions, as Colorado's football student-athletes begin classes for the fall semester and also look ahead to the season-opener Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado.
Players up and down CU's roster are providing more leadership for the team:
For starters, Dorrell expressed his pleasure at seeing more leadership develop up and down the Buffs' roster.
Colorado currently has a leadership council on the team made up of 22 players, with each class — freshman, sophomore, junior and senior — having representation.
Dorrell indicated that CU's weekly game captains will for the most part be selected from that pool of players, which has doubled from 11 since last preseason.
But perhaps more importantly, Dorrell said he's seen noticeable progress being made by his players on the note of holding each other accountable and requiring less direct oversight from coaches.
Before the Buffaloes started their organized fall camp practices is when some significant strides were being made, per Dorrell.
“Part of what I’ve asked them to do is govern themselves," Dorrell said. "That part took some time to develop but I think those things and qualities really developed over the summer. The summer programs that they did where the coaches weren’t around — they really bought into the accountability piece of everybody working hard, doing their jobs and being as detailed as possible without the coaches being there. I think that led to a little bit more chemistry on the team.”
Dorrell compares the interior vs. exterior offensive line in terms of depth:
Last week, when position coach Mitch Rodrigue was asked after practice how he felt about Colorado's depth on the offensive line, he was frank in answering.
“It depends on how you describe depth," Rodrigue said. "Do we have bodies? Yes. In the spring, we didn’t even have bodies. Do we have quality depth? That’s something we’re working on. It’s much better than in the spring but it’s a work in progress.”
Over the spring, the Buffs were without sophomore Casey Roddick, who missed the entirety of CU's practices while dealing with and recovering from COVID-19.
Junior Chance Lytle was also out this spring, recovering from a lower leg injury he suffered last fall at Arizona.
Both players are now back in the fold for CU and practicing.
That said, sophomore Frank Fillip, who started at right tackle all season long for Colorado in 2020, is expected to be out at least two to three weeks into the regular season following a shoulder ailment that limited him dating back to spring ball.
The Buffaloes return starters at center in junior Colby Pursell and left guard in senior Kary Kutsch, while the left tackle position vacated by New England Patriot Will Sherman needs to be filled.
Lytle, sophomores Ohio State transfer Max Wray and Josh Jynes have been seeing time there while Dorrell praised fellow sophomore Kanan Ray for how he's been performing at right guard so far through camp.
With Fillip out, freshman Jake Wiley has stepped into the first-team role at right tackle.
Overall, Dorrell sees things as a bit slim at tackle, while depth-wise, Colorado has a good number of viable options at the guard and center positions.
“(Building depth) is coming along pretty well — It’s better than we had a year ago," Dorrell said. "We’re waiting on Frank (Fillip) to get back and when (he) gets back, that’ll give us a boost. The thinnest area is probably at our tackle positions still. But I think with Casey (Roddick) back and being healthy, and then Kanan Ray, last year he kind of came out of training camp dinged up and really had some issues just maintaining his health but he was able to make it through camp and get all of his reps, so he’s a much better player."
"We have (freshman) Austin Johnson back — we think we have a tremendous amount of depth for the interior three (positions) but tackles are the ones — we have four tackles that are there, but one of our best ones, we’re still waiting for him to come back. Hopefully he'll be back sometime between weeks three and four.”