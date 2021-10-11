Monday notes: Karl Dorrell hints at what CU addressed during bye week

As the Buffs come off their bye weekend and begin preparation to host Arizona (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12), head coach Karl Dorrell joined reporters for his Monday press conference. Dorrell discussed the statuses of a few offensive linemen, talked about what freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis needs to do to continue improving as well as hinted at some "subtle changes" he oversaw over the past week with respect to CU's offense.

Dorrell addresses the recent assault charges leveled on freshman center Carson Lee...

Per a report in the Boulder Daily Camera by Mitchell Byars and Pat Rooney, freshman center Carson Lee was charged Wednesday with a pair of assault charges after Lee repeatedly punched a man two Sundays ago. Lee, who signed with Colorado's Class of 2020, has seen action in two games for the Buffs so far this year. Dorrell indicated that Lee will remain instated on the team, but will not play, pending the ensuing investigation into the charges against him. “He is still on our team," Dorrell said. "Obviously, his situation is pending, given how this investigation is going to go. (There’s) really not much other than that to comment about that situation. He’s obviously dealing with legal matters and we’re going to have to let the situation resolve itself in going through the process. There’s really nothing that we’re going to do about it right now." "He will not be playing or being in the fashion to play right now until this investigation gets more clarity as to where we’re going with a decision. But he’s still on our team. His situation is pending and we’ll kind of just go through the process and go with the facts of the matter that gets resolved, whenever that time frame is.”

"Subtle changes" made to the offense...

Through six weeks of the season, Colorado (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) has struggled considerably to score points. The Buffaloes are averaging less than nine points per game against FBS opponents and across college football, at the FBS level, the Buffaloes rank 129th out of 130 programs in total offense, averaging just 239.6 yards per game. Only Louisiana-Monroe is averaging less, with 239.2 yards per game. Cries from the CU faithful have grown louder as the Buffs' losing streak has increased to four games, notably for offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini to be relieved of his playcalling duties. Additionally, calls for Lewis to be benched in favor of true freshman Drew Carter have also dominated the Twittersphere, in addition to harsh critiques of Dorrell himself and his offensive staff. Monday, Dorrell alluded to some minor changes being made, but indicated tht Chiaverini will remain in the playcaller's chair. “Hopefully the changes we’ve made are going to help us play more efficient and effective football," Dorrell said. "We addressed a lot of things: coaches’ roles, in terms of what the expectations are, the expectations we set for our players and on both sides, the coaching side of it and the players’ side of it, they’ve owned up to we can be better." "So far so good with that mindset of addressing the issues that are in front of us. And so, we are moving forward, with the subtle changes that we did make.”

