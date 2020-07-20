CUSportsNation - Mitch Rodrigue identifying early Class of 2022 OL targets

Colorado offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late with emphasis on the Class of 2022, as he's offered several '22 offensive line prospects recently. Here's a breakdown of the recruits he's offered.

Houston (Summer Creek) TX tackle Kelvin Banks (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

1. Demetrius Hunter

Rodrigue has been quite the busy bee as of late on the note of dishing out offers to Class of 2022 offensive linemen. The latest example is Demetrius Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 306-pound center from Orange (West Orange-Stark) Texas. The Buffs follow Arizona State, Oklahoma, Southern Methodist and Texas A&M in offering Hunter, who seems like a sure bet to become a highly sought after OL from the state of Texas within his class.

2. Andrew Chamblee

After landing a commitment from three-star DT Tyas Martin out of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Colorado is keeping its foot on the gas in the state, as recently 2022 OT Andrew Chamblee out of Maumelle, AR picked up an offer from the Buffs. The 6-foot-6, 292-pound prospect has yet to be evaluated/ranked but he's 6-foot-6, 292 pounds and already has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi State, Mizzou, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and others. With that offer sheet heading into his junior campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's a four-star recruit when all is said and done. He'll have 25-plus offers by the time he's a senior.

3. Kelvin Banks

Banks had been committed to Oklahoma State since last September but just over a week ago, the four-star prospect announced he was reopening his recruitment and stepping back from his verbal pledge. Banks has a healthy P5-centered offer sheet and is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He has significant Pac-12 and SEC interest, as the likes of USC, Utah, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Florida State and Auburn have all offered. Rodrigue offered him less than 24 hours after he announced his de-commitment from OSU.